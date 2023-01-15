Mitchell (illness) will suit up for Saturday's matchup with the Timberwolves, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Mitchell was added to the injury report with a non-COVID illness Saturday morning but is good to go for the contest. Although he remains a must-start option in season-long formats, daily managers proceed with caution considering Mitchell may be facing physical limitations due to the sickness.
