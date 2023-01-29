Mitchell (groin) is available for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Mitchell has missed five of the Cavaliers' last six games due to a groin injury but participated in Sunday's shootaround and has been cleared to return to action against the Clippers. Over eight appearances in January, he's averaged 29.3 points, 5.9 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 35.6 minutes per game.