Mitchell (finger) will be available to play Monday against the Celtics.
J.B. Bickerstaff said that Mitchell is dealing with a sprained finger that he'll essentially have to play through, so this is just going to be a matter of pain tolerance. The good news is that this is an injury to Mitchell's non-shooting hand, so it shouldn't impact his play too much.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Present at shootaround•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Questionable for Monday's contest•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Probable to return Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Heads to locker room Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Not listed on injury report•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Fully practices Friday•