Mitchell closed Friday's 118-107 loss to the Raptors with 12 points (4-16 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals across 35 minutes.

Mitchell made just one basket over the first three periods before going 3-for-6 and scoring eight points in the fourth. The poor outing ended a streak of nine straight games where he scored at least 23 points. In addition to struggling from the field, he missed three of four free throws -- the first time all year he missed more than two free throws -- and lowered his free-throw percentage for the year to 88.0.