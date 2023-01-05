Mitchell logged 20 points (6-20 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 90-88 win over the Suns.

Mitchell struggled from the field offensively, but still managed to post a 20-point outing while finishing one assists short of a double-double a game after posting 71 points. Mitchell has scored at least 15 points and and five assists in five straight games.