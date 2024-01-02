Mitchell posted 26 points (8-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals over 38 minutes in Monday's 124-121 loss to Toronto.

Mitchell did a little bit of everything for Cleveland in the New Year's Day battle, connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three while leading the team in assists and steals and ending as one of two players with 20 or more points. Mitchell tied a season high in steals while posting his first game of the year with at least 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.