Mitchell contributed 20 points (7-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 115-105 victory over Washington.

It was a solid bounce-back outing for Mitchell, who had scored just 12 points and went 5-for-16 from the field in his last time out during Sunday's loss to Miami. Mitchell has dealt with a few hiccups in the scoring column here and there in 2024-25, but he's still averaging a strong 22.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 3.7 three-pointers per game across his last 11 appearances. On the campaign as a whole, the 28-year-old fantasy stalwart is shooting a career-high 40.9 percent from downtown and averaging a career-low 2.2 turnovers per game.