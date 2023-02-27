Mitchell notched 35 points (13-21 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals over 31 minutes during Sunday's 118-93 win over the Raptors.

The previous two games weren't pretty for Mitchell, as he shot 38.5 percent from the field and made just four of his 17 threes. But he rectified his poor week with a game-high 35 points. The four-time All Star tied a season-high with eight made triples, including banking in a three in the third quarter. Mitchell also produced defensively with three steals. He has at least one steal in 12 straight games, his longest streak of the season.