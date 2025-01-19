Mitchell closed Saturday's 124-117 victory over the Timberwolves with a game-high 36 points (12-27 FG, 4-15 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 34 minutes.

After scoring a season-low eight points in Thursday's loss to the Thunder, Mitchell bounced back for the Cavaliers with 36 points against a tough Timberwolves defense to lead all scorers. If Evan Mobley remains out with a calf injury for Monday's game against the Suns, fantasy managers can expect Mitchell to see a slight uptick in usage, considering the superstar guard took his most field-goal attempts Saturday since Nov. 19.