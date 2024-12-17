Mitchell finished Monday's 130-101 victory over the Nets with 18 points (6-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, five assists and four steals over 30 minutes.

The four steals tied his season high, a mark Mitchell had reached twice before in 2024-25. The 28-year-old guard has seen his offense take a step backwards over the last couple of weeks, scoring 20-plus points only three times in seven games to begin December, but he's compensated with some extra production in assists and steals. Over that stretch, Mitchell is averaging 21.4 points, 5.7 assists, 4.7 boards, 4.1 threes and 2.0 steals while shooting 44.6 percent (29-for-65) from beyond the arc.