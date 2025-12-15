Mitchell posted 17 points (6-24 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals over 38 minutes during Sunday's 119-111 overtime loss to the Hornets.

It was Mitchell's worst shooting performance of the season, as he failed to score at least 28 points for the first time in December. The All-Star guard has still drained at least one three-pointer in every game he's played this season, and through the first six contests this month he's averaging 33.0 points, 5.5 assists, 4.3 boards, 4.0 threes and 1.3 steals.