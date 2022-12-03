Mitchell ended Friday's 107-96 victory over the Magic with 34 points (12-21 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 37 minutes.

Mitchell had two underwhelming performances, scoring eight points against the Raptors and 18 points against the Sixers earlier this week, but he bounced back here and reached the 30-point mark for the fourth time in his last 10 appearances. The star guard hasn't produced much in other categories and his primary focus is to operate as a scorer as he plays next to Darius Garland, a natural point guard, in the backcourt, but that shouldn't matter much as long as he keeps scoring at this rate. Mitchell is averaging 25.4 points per game over his last 10 games and 28.7 points per tilt on the season.