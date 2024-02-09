Mitchell closed with 27 points (10-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists, three blocks and three steals across 30 minutes during Thursday's 118-95 victory over the Nets.

Mitchell made his presence felt early in the game and ended up leading the Cavaliers in scoring, something that has been a trend this season. Even though the Cavs also received solid contributions from other players, such as Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, Mitchell is the engine that keeps the team going, and he has reached the 25-point plateau in each of his last eight games. Over that span, he's averaging 32.1 points, 6.8 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals per contest.