Mitchell (groin) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game versus the Pelicans.

Mitchell's absence due to groin soreness was a little concerning after he missed a chunk of time in January because of the issue. Fortunately, the star guard is back in the fold after missing just one game, and he should resume his usual duties in the backcourt alongside Darius Garland (thumb), who will also return from a one-game absence.