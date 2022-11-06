Mitchell (ankle) will play Sunday against the Lakers, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Mitchell was deemed questionable for Sunday's contest after missing Friday's win over the Pistons due to an ankle injury, but he'll be back in the lineup following a one-game absence. Darius Garland (knee) remains questionable, but Mitchell should see a sizable role regardless of Garland's availability.
