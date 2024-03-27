Mitchell (nose) could return to action as soon as Friday's game versus the 76ers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Mitchell will miss his sixth game in a row Wednesday against the Hornets, but he's eyeing a return Friday after dealing with knee and nasal issues. The Cavaliers have been cautious with their star guard, so he may have heavy restrictions during his return.
