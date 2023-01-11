Mitchell contributed 46 points (14-27 FG, 7-18 3Pt, 11-11 FT), six assists, five rebounds and three steals across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 116-114 loss to the Jazz.

While playing in Utah for the first time since being traded to the Cavaliers in the offseason, Mitchell looked right at home again. He shot well from the field overall and scored 21 of his 46 points from beyond the arc, but it wasn't enough for Cleveland to pull off the win. He got of to a hot start by dropping 25 points in the first half, shooting 6-for-12 from the field and 4-for-9 from three while dishing out four assists. Mitchell is playing at a high level in January and is now averaging 39.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.5 steals in four games.