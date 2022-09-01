Mitchell was traded Thursday from the Jazz to the Cavaliers for three unprotected first-round picks, two pick swaps, Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton and Ochai Agbaji, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After discussions between Utah and New York failed to gain necessary traction, Cleveland emerged as a suitor for the three-time All-Star guard. Mitchell joins a talented young roster with All-Star point guard Darius Garland, All-Star center Jarrett Allen and an extremely promising forward in Evan Mobley. It may take some time for Garland and Mitchell to figure out the give-and-take in usage, but neither player should take a massive hit. Mitchell is coming off his age 25 season with averages of 25.6 points on 45/36/85 shooting, 5.3 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 33.8 minutes.