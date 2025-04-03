Mitchell posted 27 points (10-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 30 minutes in Wednesday's 124-105 win over the New York Knicks.

Mitchell did it all for Cleveland in a winning effort Wednesday, leading all players in scoring, threes made and blocks while concluding second among Cavaliers in rebounds and assists in an all-around performance. Mitchell set a new season high in blocks, surpassing the total of two blocks he has recorded twice. Mitchell has now tallied at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in eight appearances this year.