Mitchell supplied 16 points (6-17 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and four steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 100-97 loss to the Heat.
Mitchell led the team in threes, assists and steals while finishing one assist short of a double-double in Tuesday's loss. Mitchell has scored 15 or more points with five or more assists on 20 occasions this year, including in two of his last three outings.
