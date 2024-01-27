Mitchell notched 32 points (12-27 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 112-100 win over the Bucks.

Mitchell went just 2-for-11 from beyond the arc in Wednesday's loss to Milwaukee, but he had his way from the perimeter in Friday's rematch. The 27-year-old has been a prolific contributor since returning from a four-game absence in late December, topping 20 points in 10 of his last 12 appearances while posting two double-doubles during that time.