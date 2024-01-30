Mitchell provided 28 points (11-21 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists, one block and two steals across 39 minutes during Monday's 118-108 victory over the Clippers.

The 27-year-old guard produced his second double-double in the last four games and his sixth of the season while leading the Cavaliers in scoring. With Darius Garland (jaw) having been sidelined since mid-December, Mitchell has taken on more distribution duties, and through 12 games in January he's averaging 27.3 points, 7.6 assists, 5.2 boards, 3.3 threes and 2.1 steals.