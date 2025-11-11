Mitchell racked up 28 points (10-28 FG, 3-16 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 15 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Monday's 138-140 overtime defeat to the Heat.

Mitchell had a tough time getting his shot to fall with Miami playing some suffocating defense. Still, he set a new career high in rebounds and came through big in overtime, hitting a miraculous, twisting fadeaway corner-3 with 0.4 seconds left to tie the game. Unfortunately, the Cavaliers had a miscommunication on their final possession and allowed Andrew Wiggins a wide-open lane to the hoop for a game-winning, alley-oop dunk, and that was all she wrote for Cleveland.