Mitchell (knee) is doubtful for Monday's game against Indiana, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Mitchell played 26 minutes in Saturday's 117-103 loss to Houston, finishing with 13 points (4-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal. He looked very uncomfortable most of the game and made frequent trips to the bench to consult with trainers. Mitchell said he wants to give his troublesome knee more time to rest and recover, so fantasy managers should make other plans for Monday's slate.