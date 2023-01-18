Mitchell (groin) is doubtful for Wednesday's game versus Memphis.

Mitchell has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful Wednesday due to a left groin strain he suffered in the previous game. Caris LeVert, Lamar Stevens, Cedi Osman and Isaac Okoro are candidates to see additional minutes in his likely absence. If Mitchell is officially ruled out Wednesday, his next chance to play will be Friday's matchup with the Warriors.