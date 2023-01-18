Mitchell (groin) is doubtful for Wednesday's game versus Memphis.
Mitchell has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful Wednesday due to a left groin strain he suffered in the previous game. Caris LeVert, Lamar Stevens, Cedi Osman and Isaac Okoro are candidates to see additional minutes in his likely absence. If Mitchell is officially ruled out Wednesday, his next chance to play will be Friday's matchup with the Warriors.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Skips practice, iffy for Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Severity of groin injury unknown•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Questionable to return•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Struggles in Saturday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Available Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Picks up questionable tag•