Mitchell (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.
Mitchell has been downgraded from questionable to out and will miss his first game since Oct. 28. However, Darius Garland (neck) will return to action. Mitchell's next chance to suit up will come Sunday against the Nuggets.
