Mitchell contributed 34 points (13-20 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 105-90 victory over Dallas.

Playing in just his second contest after a two-game absence due to lower leg soreness, Mitchell caught fire from deep, knocking down six of nine three-point attempts. He's shown impressive growth in that regard this season, posting a career-best 42.9 percent mark from downtown while ranking fifth in the league with 97 total triples. Mitchell's overall field-goal rate currently stands at 50.2 percent, and he ranks eighth in the NBA with 29.2 points per contest.