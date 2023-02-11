Mitchell ended with 30 points (12-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Friday's 118-107 victory over the Pelicans.

Mitchell hasn't been at his best lately, shooting just 37.9 percent from the field in his previous six games. He's been battling a groin injury that kept him on the sidelines Wednesday against Detroit, but he certainly looked rejuvenated in this matchup. After getting 33 minutes, it will be interesting to see how the Cavaliers handle his workload against the Bulls on Saturday for the second leg of the back-to-back.