Mitchell logged 43 points (15-23 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block across 41 minutes during Tuesday's 117-113 victory over Orlando.

Mitchell scored at least 40 points for the fourth straight game, leading the Cavaliers to a hard-fought victory. In what has been a season full of highlights, Mitchell is perhaps playing his best basketball at just the right time. With the playoffs imminent, the hope is that Mitchell can carry this kind of production into the postseason. When looking back at his season as a whole, managers have to be thrilled with the ROI given he was being taken in the third or even fourth round of many drafts.