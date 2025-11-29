Mitchell posted 42 points (15-28 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three assists, three rebounds and one steal over 35 minutes during the Cavaliers' 130-123 loss to the Hawks on Friday.

Mitchell powered the Cavaliers' offense during Friday's loss, particularly in the second and fourth quarters in which he scored 16 points in each frame, and his seven three-pointers were his most in a game since Nov. 2 against Atlanta (eight). Mitchell eclipsed the 40-point mark for the second time this season, and he has scored at least 30 points in six of his last eight outings. Over that span, he has averaged 30.9 points on 50.0 percent shooting, 5.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 4.0 threes over 34.3 minutes per game.