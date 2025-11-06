Mitchell tallied 46 points (15-21 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 10-10 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal over 35 minutes during the Cavaliers' 132-121 win over the 76ers on Wednesday.

Mitchell set the tone early with 15 points in the first quarter and helped the Cavaliers close things out with 25 points in the second half. The All-Pro guard has scored at least 31 points in five of seven games, and his 46 points were tied for the second most in his career. Mitchell is off to a blistering start from the field with a 57.6 percent shooting clip, including 45.5 percent from three on 9.4 3PA/G. He has opened the 2025-26 regular season averaging 31.9 points, 5.0 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 33.9 minutes per game.