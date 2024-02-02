Mitchell provided 25 points (10-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and seven assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's 108-101 victory over Memphis.
The 27-year-old guard led the Cavs in scoring while producing at least 25 points for the 11th time in the last 15 games. Mitchell is averaging 28.7 points, 7.7 assists, 5.2 boards, 3.3 threes and 1.9 steals over that stretch as he gets ready for his fifth straight All-Star appearance.
