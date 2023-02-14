Mitchell registered 41 points (16-26 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Monday's 117-109 victory over the Spurs.

It's his best scoring effort since he dropped 46 on the Jazz on Jan. 10. Mitchell has had trouble staying healthy to begin 2023 but he appears to be regaining his mojo, scoring more than 20 points in each of his last four games and averaging 30.3 points, 6.0 boards, 4.8 assists, 3.8 threes and 1.0 steals over that stretch while shooting 56.8 percent from the floor.