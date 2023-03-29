Mitchell racked up 44 points (15-33 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals over 40 minutes during Tuesday's 120-118 loss to the Hawks.

It's the fourth time in 12 games this month Mitchell has poured in 40 or more, and the 10th time this season. The 26-year-old guard is averaging 29.7 points, 5.1 boards, 3.2 assists, 3.1 threes and 1.2 steals in March as the Cavs try to lock up home court in at least the first round of the playoffs.