Mitchell recorded 43 points (17-27 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists and four steals over 40 minutes during Tuesday's 116-102 win over the Lakers.

The 43 points were a season high while the 17 made field goals were a career high for Mitchell, who rose to the challenge of a matchup against LeBron James. Mitchell has dropped at least 30 points in eight of his last 16 games, averaging 28.1 points, 3.9 assists, 3.8 boards, 3.8 threes and 1.4 steals over that stretch while shooting 50.3 percent from the floor, 41.8 percent from beyond the arc and 90.6 percent from the free-throw line.