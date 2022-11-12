Mitchell posted 29 points (10-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals over 37 minutes during Friday's 106-101 loss to Golden State.

Mitchell's hot shooting continued in the loss, where he also came up one assist shy of his first triple-double of the season. The only place he struggled a bit was from beyond the arc but even so, he's now made at least half of his field goal attempts in four straight games. One concern is that the three-time All-Star rolled his ankle pretty hard near the end of the game, though he did manage to stay on the court to hit a pair of free throws.