Mitchell logged 37 points (12-29 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals in 45 minutes during Sunday's 117-107 overtime win over Washington.

Mitchell couldn't have wished for a better start to the season, as the star guard has reached the 30-point mark in each of his first three contests while securing a prominent role on offense as soon as the season started -- though that was always expected to be the case. Through three contests, the former Jazz star has been as good as advertised and is averaging 33.3 points, 7.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals per contest.