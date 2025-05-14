Mitchell (undisclosed) exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Tuesday's Game 5 against the Pacers, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Mitchell was listed as questionable before Tuesday's game due to a sprained left ankle that he aggravated during Sunday's Game 4 loss, and he limped to the locker room with 4:44 remaining in the third. If the superstar is unable to return, De'Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome are candidates for a bump in minutes the rest of the way.