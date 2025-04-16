The Cavaliers anticipate Mitchell (ankle) will be ready for the first-round playoff series against their opponent on Sunday, which is yet to be determined, Joe Reedy of the Associated Press reports.

Mitchell missed the last four games of the Cavaliers' regular season to nurse a sprained left ankle. The superstar guard's numbers dipped across the board during the 2024-25 campaign, but it resulted in a better all-around performance from the squad, a 64-win finish and the top seed in the Eastern Conference.