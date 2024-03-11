Mitchell (knee) is making progress but is expected to remain out for Monday's game against the Suns, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Sunday's loss to Brooklyn marked Mitchell's sixth straight absence, and while that streak will likely extend to seven games Monday night, Fedor notes that Mitchell has returned to on-court work. The hope is that the star guard will be able to return at some point during the Cavs' upcoming, three-game road swing, which begins Wednesday in New Orleans and includes stops in Houston (Friday) and Indiana (next Monday). For now, consider Mitchell doubtful for Monday night as he sets his sights on a potential return against the Pelicans or Rockets later in the week.