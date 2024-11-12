Mitchell ended Monday's 119-113 win over the Bulls with 36 points (12-26 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and four steals across 35 minutes.
Mitchell recorded a season-high scoring mark and surpassed the 30-point mark for the first time in 2024-25. Perhaps more importantly, Mitchell stepped up when the Cavaliers needed him the most, and he came through for the Cavs to keep the team's winning streak alive. Mitchell remains the undisputed offensive leader for the Cavaliers, and he's putting up 23.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game this season.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Drains four threes Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Drops team-high 29 in win•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Shooting woes in victory•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Nails go-ahaad jumper for win•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Pair of threes in 20-point outing•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Drops 30 points in blowout win•