Mitchell amassed 40 points (14-25 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 128-105 victory over Atlanta.

The Cavaliers needed Mitchell to be at his best Tuesday, and the veteran scorer stepped up en route to delivering his second 40-point performance of the current season. Perhaps more importantly, this was an excellent bounce-back effort for Mitchell after a subpar 10-point outing against the Raptors on Sunday. Fully recovered from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for four consecutive games, it's worth noting Mitchell has now scored at least 20 points in four of his last five appearances.