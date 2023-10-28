Mitchell recorded 43 points (15-27 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 9-11 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and three steals across 42 minutes during Friday's 108-105 loss to Oklahoma City.

Mitchell played a game-high 42 minutes in Friday's contest, and every second of his on-court presence was needed as none of his teammates cracked 20 points on the evening. He scored 25 of his points in the second half -- 13 in the final frame -- as the Cavaliers made a push to overcome a 10-point deficit at halftime. Given Mitchell's heavy usage in Friday's contest, his minutes will be something to monitor Saturday as they face the Pacers at home in the Cavs' first back-to-back of the 2023-24 season.