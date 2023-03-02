Mitchell supplied 44 points (17-32 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds and five assists over 44 minutes during Wednesday's 117-113 loss to the Celtics.
Mitchell was outstanding even though the Cavaliers suffered a tight loss to another Eastern Conference contender, and this was the second time he reached the 40-point mark over his last six appearances. Excluding a 19-point effort against the Hawks on Feb. 24 in what was the first back-to-back following the All-Star break, Mitchell has now scored at least 20 points in each of his last eight games. He's averaging 27.2 points per game since the start of February.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Bounces back with 35 points•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Struggles from field once again•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Scores 22 with 22 shots•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Stuffs stat sheet against 76ers•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Erupts for 41 in Monday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: All-around production in win•