Mitchell supplied 44 points (17-32 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds and five assists over 44 minutes during Wednesday's 117-113 loss to the Celtics.

Mitchell was outstanding even though the Cavaliers suffered a tight loss to another Eastern Conference contender, and this was the second time he reached the 40-point mark over his last six appearances. Excluding a 19-point effort against the Hawks on Feb. 24 in what was the first back-to-back following the All-Star break, Mitchell has now scored at least 20 points in each of his last eight games. He's averaging 27.2 points per game since the start of February.