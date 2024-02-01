Mitchell recorded 45 points (14-25 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 11-12 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 128-121 win over the Pistons.

Mitchell has posted several impressive scoring performances this season, and the star guard carried the Cavs to victory here by matching his best scoring output of the campaign. It was his fourth outing with 40 or more points this season, and Mitchell might be in line to focus more on the scoring side of things now that Darius Garland is healthy and available following a prolonged absence. Mitchell averaged 28.6 points, 7.6 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game in January.