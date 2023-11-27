Mitchell provided 10 points (4-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 105-102 win over the Raptors.

Since returning from a four-game absence due to a hamstring injury, Mitchell has totaled just 32 points on an 8-for-35 mark from the field over Cleveland's past two games. Before he was sidelined, Mitchell averaged 29.2 points on 48.6 percent shooting over his first 10 appearances of the season, so his back-to-back poor performances can likely be attributed to shaking off some rust following extended time off.