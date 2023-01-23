Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Mitchell (groin) was a full participant during Monday's practice, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

Mitchell has missed three straight games while dealing with a groin injury, but it appears he's nearing a return to game action. His official status for Tuesday's matchup against the Knicks will be known when Cleveland releases its next injury report, which should drop sometime Monday afternoon.