Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Mitchell (groin) was a full participant during Monday's practice, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.
Mitchell has missed three straight games while dealing with a groin injury, but it appears he's nearing a return to game action. His official status for Tuesday's matchup against the Knicks will be known when Cleveland releases its next injury report, which should drop sometime Monday afternoon.
