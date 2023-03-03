Mitchell (groin) was a full participant in Friday's practice session, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.
Mitchell sustained a groin injury during Wednesday's loss to the Celtics and wasn't sure whether he'd have to miss time, but his full participation in practice is a good sign. The 26-year-old also dealt with a groin issue earlier this year, so he'll presumably be monitored closely ahead of Saturday's matchup against Detroit. While his status for Saturday remains unclear, it's certainly possible he suits up if he feels good after Friday's practice session.
