Mitchell scored 24 points (8-26 FG, 4-10 3 Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with eight rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes in a win over the Hawks on Wednesday.

Mitchell got off to a poor start after shooting just 3-of-15 from the field in the first half. However, the newly-acquired guard was able to get it going in the second half on 5-of-11 shooting, including 4-of-6 from three, to lead to his game-high 24 points. Mitchell's first three in the fourth quarter put the Cavaliers up 80-78, and he came right back with a second one on the following possession to further extend the lead. The eight rebounds were also a plus, with three of them coming on the offensive end, though he was charged with four fouls in the game.