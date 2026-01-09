Mitchell registered 30 points (10-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and one steal over 37 minutes during the Cavaliers' 131-122 loss to the Timberwolves on Thursday.

Mitchell scored 19 of his 30 points in the second half of Thursday's loss, but it wasn't enough for the Cavaliers to come away with the road win. He has scored at least 30 points 21 times this season and in each of his last four outings. Mitchell is averaging 29.8 points, 5.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 threes and 1.5 steals over 33.9 minutes per game this season.